Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Alabama’s proposed abortion ban nears final vote

May 9, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers could soon approve a near total ban on abortion.

The Alabama Senate on Thursday will debate the bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

Emboldened by conservative additions to the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion opponents in several states are seeking to spark new legal challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The legislation comes after four states have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rep. Terri Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation is intended to confront Roe.

Opponents argue the legal fight will cost money that could be spent on other needs.

The House-passed bill contains an exception for the mother’s health. A Senate committee added an exception for rape.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.