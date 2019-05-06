Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Albanian soldier killed, 2 injured at Latvia’s NATO base

May 6, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian soldier has been killed at a military base in Latvia during training exercises for a NATO mission in eastern Europe, the country’s military said Monday.

Army chief of staff Gen. Bardhyl Kollcaku said 32-year-old Cpl. Zarife Hasanaj died Monday of injuries “from the explosion of some unexploded ammunition” at the Adazi base, which became NATO’s northern Europe headquarters this year.

An Albanian major and a sergeant were injured during the explosion.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics expressed condolences and said the presence of NATO troops “is very important to Latvia, as it helps strengthen (the) collective defense in the Baltic States and Poland.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Albania has had small explosives disposal units on six-month rotations at Adazi since 2017.

Albania joined NATO in 2009. It contributes 214 military personnel to NATO and international peacekeeping missions in Latvia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, the Aegean Sea, Mali and South Sudan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.