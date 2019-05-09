Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Altomare to be sworn in as Anne Arundel County police chief

May 9, 2019 7:44 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is keeping Police Chief Timothy Altomare.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Thursday.

Altomare was first appointed police chief by Pittman’s predecessor, Steve Schuh, in 2014.

Community leaders plan to attend the ceremony, including Jacquelyn Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP, and Carl Brooks, president of the Northern Policy Community Relations Council.                    

