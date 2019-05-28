Listen Live Sports

Amash applauded by largely friendly crowd at town hall

May 28, 2019 7:34 pm
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The only Republican in Congress to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct was largely applauded during a town hall in his Michigan district.

Rep. Justin Amash spoke to hundreds of people Tuesday night in Grand Rapids. Many gave him a standing ovation, but some of his former supporters expressed their anger with him.

Amash says if people read special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump’s conduct during and after the 2016 presidential election, they will be “appalled.” He says “we can’t let conduct like that go unchecked.”

Amash says he is not worried about losing re-election over his stance on Trump and says the president fared worse in his district than he did.

