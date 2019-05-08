Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

American’s stabbing of German burglar deemed self-defense

May 8, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have dropped an investigation of a U.S. Army employee who killed a burglar during a home break-in, saying he acted within his rights to defend his family.

Prosecutors said the 41-year-old American fought off three masked men at his Landstuhl home in February, but a fourth pushed past him, ran upstairs to where his wife and three children were and attacked his wife.

Prosecutors say the husband, a civilian employee of the U.S. Army’s Regional Health Command Europe, heard her screams, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the burglar twice while fighting with him. The wounded intruder fled and later died.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the American’s actions “were justified by self-defense.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Three suspects remain under investigation in the break-in. Authorities didn’t release names of anyone involved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.