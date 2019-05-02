Listen Live Sports

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s double-false claim about GDP

May 2, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network the country reached a rate of growth last quarter that hadn’t been seen in 14 years. That’s false in two ways and correct in none.

TRUMP: “We just did 3.2 … 3.2 is a number that they haven’t hit in 14 years.” — interview broadcast Wednesday.

THE FACTS: It’s nowhere close to the best in 14 years, by any measure. The rise in the first quarter of 3.2% in the gross national product was only the best since last year. It was surpassed in the second and third quarters with rates of 4.2% and 3.4% respectively.

Perhaps he meant to say it was the best first-quarter growth in 14 years. But that’s not right, either. It’s the best in four years.

The economy grew by 3.3% in the first quarter of 2015. So President Barack Obama has a better first-quarter record than Trump to date.

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber continued to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

