Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AP PHOTOS: Russia celebrates 74th end of WWII in Europe

May 9, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

An estimated 26 million Soviet citizens died in the war, including 8 million soldiers. Although the fighting ended 74 years ago, widespread commemorations keep the ordeal prominent in Russia’s collective memory.

Thursday’s centerpieces in Moscow included a morning military parade in Red Square attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and an afternoon march called the Immortal Regiment.

The parade was a highly ritualized production of about 13,000 Russian servicemen marching in tight formation across the vast square in Moscow, followed by about 130 military vehicles including tanks and missile launchers. There was no flyover by military aircraft this year because of cloudy weather and possible storms.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, an estimated half-million people streamed down a main Moscow thoroughfare, many holding photos of relatives who fought in the war.

Similar parades and marches were held in cities throughout Russia and in neighboring Ukraine.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.