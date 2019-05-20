Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

At least 3 killed in China building collapse

May 20, 2019 5:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others buried in the collapse of a building in southern China on Monday, authorities said.

Framework surrounding a bar in the city of Baise in Guangxi province gave way at around 1 a.m., trapping or injuring almost 100 people.

The local government said in a statement on its microblog that 87 people were injured. Rescuers were using search dogs and electronic monitors to try to find other survivors.

The bar was located on the top of a three-story, steel-framed building.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

China has recently suffered a spate of building collapses and other industrial accidents largely blamed on the skirting of safety requirements amid a slowing economy.

On Thursday, a building being refurbished collapsed in Shanghai, and in March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the country’s east.

In November, at least 22 were killed in an explosion outside a chemical plant in the northeastern city of Zhangjiakou, which will host competitions in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.