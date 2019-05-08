Listen Live Sports

Audit accuses former Missouri police chief, brother of theft

May 8, 2019 11:01 am
 
MILLER, Mo. (AP) — An audit has found that a former southwest Missouri police chief and his brother stole thousands of dollars from taxpayers.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said in a statement Tuesday that Miller’s former police chief, Joshua Bruce, and Randall Bruce, whom was hired as a lieutenant at his brother’s request, deliberately took advantage of the town of about 700 people.

The Kansas City Star reports that Joshua Bruce faces multiple counts of receiving stolen property while Randall Bruce faces one charge. The brothers were fired from the police department in 2017 for submitting false timesheets.

Galloway’s report details improper payroll checks that totaled more than $24,000 to Randall Bruce and nearly $13,000 paid to the former chief in unsupported mileage reimbursements.

The brothers’ attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

