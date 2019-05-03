Listen Live Sports

Autopsy: Man killed in drug raid had 9 gunshot wounds

May 3, 2019 7:15 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — An autopsy report for a man who along with his wife was fatally shot by Houston police during a drug raid of their home says he suffered nine gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report said metabolites of marijuana were found in 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle’s bloodstream.

The autopsy report was released Friday. It came a day after the autopsy report for his wife, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas, was released.

Her report showed she suffered four gunshot wounds, and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was found in her bloodstream.

The couple died during the Jan. 28 raid. Five officers were injured.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting following allegations an officer lied in order to obtain the search warrant authorizing the raid.

Friends of the couple have pushed back against claims the two were criminals.

