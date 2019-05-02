Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Autopsy: Woman killed in drug raid had 4 gunshot wounds

May 2, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — An autopsy report for a woman fatally who along with her husband was fatally shot by Houston police during a drug raid of their home says she suffered four gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report said benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was found in 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas’ bloodstream.

The autopsy report was released Thursday by attorneys for the family of Nicholas, who along with her husband Dennis Tuttle, died during the Jan. 28 raid. Five officers were injured.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting following allegations an officer lied in order to obtain the search warrant authorizing the raid.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nicholas family attorneys Michael Patrick Doyle and Charles Bourque say they are conducting an independent investigation of the raid.

Friends of the couple have pushed back against claims the two were criminals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.