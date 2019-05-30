Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore: Ransomware attack will cost at least $18M

May 30, 2019 5:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s budget office has estimated that a ransomware attack that’s hobbled the city’s computer network will cost at least $18.2 million.

The Baltimore Sun reports that budget director Bob Cenname forecasted the estimated cost at a Wednesday meeting. The total includes nearly $5 million that the municipal IT office has already spent.

The city’s network was hit by the cyberattack May 7. Officials have said hackers using the ransomware variant RobbinHood demanded Baltimore pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin, which city leaders say won’t happen.

Email was restored Wednesday to some city workers. But local authorities have declined to provide any timetable for when the overall network will be back up.

Advertisement

This month’s mess comes just over a year since another ransomware attack slammed Baltimore’s 911 dispatch system.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.