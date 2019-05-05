Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina

May 5, 2019 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden’s visit to a South Carolina church Sunday is part of his 2020 presidential campaign’s outreach to black voters, who play a pivotal role in the early-voting state’s primary.

The former vice president is wrapping up a two-day stop in South Carolina by attending services in West Columbia.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, is holding a town hall in North Charleston, where African Americans account for nearly half the population.

Iowa is the focus for Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator. And Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris, the California senator, plans to attend an NAACP dinner in Detroit.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.