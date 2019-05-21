Listen Live Sports

Biden: Trump can’t relate to the average family’s struggles

May 21, 2019 7:17 pm
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Joe Biden is responding to President Donald Trump’s latest attack on his candidacy, saying Trump can’t understand the difficult decisions that struggling families must make.

Speaking Tuesday to high-dollar donors in an Orlando suburb, the former vice president referenced Trump’s criticism a day earlier that Biden had deserted his native Pennsylvania by moving as a child to Delaware, a state he represented in the Senate for 36 years.

Biden says, “I was 10 years old, man.” Biden says his family had to move after the coal industry slowed and his father lost his job.

Biden says he still vividly remembers the day his father took “the longest walk any parent has to make” to tell him he would have to leave his Little League team and school.

___

This story has been corrected to show Biden represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, not 26 years.

