The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Brazil military court frees soldiers pending killing trial

May 23, 2019 5:25 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A top Brazilian military court has ordered nine soldiers to be released while they await trial in an April shooting that killed two people in Rio de Janeiro, an incident that caused national outrage.

Brazil’s Superior Military Tribunal ruled Thursday the nine suspects should leave jail to face homicide and negligence charges. Only one of the 15 judges said the soldiers should remain in custody while being prosecuted in the shooting of more than 80 bullets into a family’s car April 9. Three other defendants already were released.

Musician Evaldo dos Santos Rosa and garbage collector Luciano Macedo were killed in the incident. Rosa was driving his family to a baby shower when the soldiers fired. Police said soldiers confused the family’s car with a stolen auto.

