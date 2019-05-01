Brazil plans to slash funding of universities by 30 percent

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Education officials in Brazil’s far-right government say they are slashing university funding by 30 percent, a move at least partly motivated by complaints about partisan activities on campus.

Education Minister Abraham Weintraub first told the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper on Tuesday that he had cut the budget of three federal universities — of Brasilia, Bahia and Fluminense — because of their ideological stance and poor performance.

The newspaper said Weintraub complained about political events, partisan demonstrations and other events inappropriate to a university, though he did not give specific examples.

“The university must have a surplus of money to be making such a mess and organizing ridiculous events,” Weintraub said. “I can cut and, unfortunately, need to cut from somewhere,” he added, saying it was part of a broader administration effort to reduce public spending.

Advertisement

University staff and education experts denounced the ideological nature of the Education Ministry’s decision. Some said the move was unconstitutional.

Later in the day, m that day, Arnaldo Barbosa de Lima Junior, the ministry’s chief of higher education, told Globo TV that the budget cuts would actually be made equally across all universities and institutes linked to the ministry.

University officials said the cuts could affect scholarships, utility services and maintenance.

President Jair Bolsonaro recently tweeted that funding for sociology and philosophy studies could be eliminated.

During the campaign, Bolsonaro said he wanted to “enter the Education Ministry with a flamethrower to remove Paulo Freire,” referring to the late Brazilian educator whose ideas — derided by critics as Marxist — had worldwide influence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.