Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to appoint Moro to Supreme Court

May 12, 2019 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will nominate anti-corruption crusader Sergio Moro to the Supreme Court whenever there is an opening.

In an interview Sunday with Radio Bandeirantes, the president said: “The first opening there is I have this commitment to Moro. God willing, we will fulfill this commitment.”

Moro is best known for leading prosecutions as a judge in the “Operation Car Wash” investigation, which has been Brazil’s biggest corruption scandal ever. It has brought the jailing of former presidents and swaths of the country’s political and business elite.

Moro is now justice minister in the Bolsonaro administration. That appointment drew criticism from some Brazilians, because Moro convicted former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of corruption, which kept him from running again in the election won by Bolsonaro.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.