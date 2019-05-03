Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Carjacking suspect arrested after taking trooper’s cruiser

May 3, 2019 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man stole a cruiser from a trooper who’d stopped to help him and led law enforcement officials on an 11-mile (17-kilometer) chase.

An incident report says the trooper spotted a “medically distressed” man on the side of Florida’s Turnpike Thursday afternoon. Authorities say that when the trooper went to get water for him, Shane Jensen jumped into the patrol car and sped away.

As Jensen drove north, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks. Jenson avoided them but eventually stopped and ran into the woods. He was arrested a short time later.

Authorities say Jensen carjacked a teenager in Clearwater on Wednesday. In addition to those charges, he’s now facing charges of stealing a patrol car and reckless driving.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Records don’t list a lawyer for Jenson.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.