Challenge to Indonesia vote makes big claims, weak on proof

May 29, 2019 4:49 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The court challenge to Indonesia’s presidential election from the losing candidate claims that the police, intelligence agency and other state institutions were biased in favor of the incumbent, but its evidence for “massive” fraud is mainly printouts of news articles.

Former general Prabowo Subianto has refused to accept the results of the April 17 election and instead declared himself the winner.

His legal challenge filed with the Constitutional Court last week, and reviewed by The Associated Press, alleges “structured, systematic and massive” fraud before, during and after the election.

It repeats earlier assertions from the Subianto campaign that there were millions of duplicated names on the voter list, a claim disputed by the independent Election Commission.

