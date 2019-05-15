Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chicago-area police warn of ‘zombie raccoons’ with distemper

May 15, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (AP) — The warning about “zombie raccoons” may sound like something out of a bad television show, but a suburban Chicago police department says they present serious dangers to family pets.

The critters are called zombies because those carrying the distemper virus often stagger on their hind legs and bare their teeth. Riverside’s police department says if they bite dogs they can transmit the serious disease that can cause respiratory and gastrointestinal problems and affect the nervous system.

The department issued its warning after fielding calls about raccoons acting oddly and says anyone who sees such an animal should call police. Chief Tom Weitzel tells the Chicago Tribune that officers will put the animals down and public works crews will dispose of their carcasses.

___

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.