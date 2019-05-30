Listen Live Sports

Chicago mayor demands resignation of indicted alderman

May 30, 2019 9:16 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on a longtime Chicago alderman to resign after a federal indictment accused him of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

Edward M. Burke is a 50-year veteran of the City Council, making him one of the most powerful in its history. However Lightfoot, who was elected on a reform platform, says the indictment shows Burke used his position in government to enrich himself.

Among the charges in the Thursday’s indictment is the 75-year-old Burke tried to shake down the developer of a gigantic and long vacant post office. He also threatened to oppose a Chicago museum’s admission fee increase because it didn’t respond to Burke’s inquiry about an internship at the museum for a friend’s child.

Charges first announced in January accused Burke of trying to shake down a fast-food business seeking city remodeling permits. A message seeking comment at his office Thursday wasn’t returned.

