Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire

May 29, 2019 9:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot while shielding her 1-year-old daughter from gunfire.

Police say Brittany Hill was getting out of a vehicle while holding her daughter at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday when someone started shooting in a neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill says Hill placed her body over the baby and “shielded the baby from the gunfire.” Police say the baby wasn’t injured.

Hill was pronounced dead at a suburban Chicago hospital. Police believe the shooter was targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. No arrests have been made but police say they may have found the shooter’s vehicle and are reviewing surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.