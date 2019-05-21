Listen Live Sports

City says company skipping Alabama due to abortion law

May 21, 2019 5:07 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The city of Birmingham says a company has decided against moving to Alabama because of the state’s move to outlaw virtually all abortions.

Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office says a technology company isn’t coming to Birmingham because of the law, and another company has put a hold on a possible relocation to the state.

Woodfin told reporters outside a City Council meeting on Tuesday that he has told lawmakers and the governor’s office about what happened. But officials haven’t released the name of either company.

In California, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a one-year ban on official travel to Alabama because of the law.

Gov. Kay Ivey last week signed a bill to outlaw abortion in Alabama except when the mother’s life is in danger.

