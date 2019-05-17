Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Coin toss settles rare Philippine election tie

May 17, 2019 9:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine election officials settled a rare tie in a mayoral race on Friday by tossing a coin.

They proclaimed Sue Cudilla the new mayor of the town of Araceli in western Palawan province after she won a best-of-three coin flip by picking tails.

Both Cudilla, a former mayor, and her rival, incumbent Noel Beronio, received 3,495 votes in Monday’s election. They agreed to the classic tie-breaker, which officials said is acceptable although local rules specify the drawing of lots.

Elections Commissioner Luie Tito Guia said a coin toss was also used to settle another freak mayoral tie in 2016.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“I’m praying very hard that the will expressed by the people will always be accepted,” Guia said by telephone.

More than 43,500 candidates vied for about 18,000 congressional and local posts, including 81 governors, 1,634 mayors and more than 13,500 city and town councilors in 81 provinces in the May 13 elections in the Philippines, one of Asia’s most rambunctious democracies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.