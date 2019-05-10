Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Confederate statue could be moved after city panel’s vote

May 10, 2019 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A historic commission in Kentucky’s largest city says a Confederate statue can be removed from a prominent location.

News outlets report the Louisville Metro Landmarks Commission voted 5-3 Thursday to allow removal of John B. Castleman’s monument. Hours later, the statue was vandalized with paint for the fifth time since a 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The commission’s decision is final unless it’s appealed to a Circuit Court within 30 days.

Castleman was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general. He helped found Louisville’s park system. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration has pushed to relocate the statue because of Castleman’s ties to the Confederacy and support of slavery.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The city is working to move the statue to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.