Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court: Lawsuit over boy’s gluten-free meal can proceed

May 31, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit alleging that a restaurant in Colonial Williamsburg forced an 11-year-old Maryland boy to leave when he brought his own gluten-free meal on a school field trip.

The lawsuit says Colonial Williamsburg violated the Americans With Disabilities Act when the boy was forced to sit outside after Shields Tavern said it had a rule against bringing in outside food.

A judge had dismissed the lawsuit, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling Friday and said the case should be decided by a jury.

Colonial Williamsburg has said it never asked the boy and his father to leave the restaurant. The living history museum says they chose to leave and refused to accept a gluten-free meal the restaurant offered to make.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.