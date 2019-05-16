Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court orders ex-Belgian king to give DNA or faces fines

May 16, 2019 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian appeals court has ruled that King Albert II, the country’s former monarch, must pay 5,000 euros ($5,593) for each day that he refuses to provide DNA in a case brought by a woman who claims to be his love child.

The Brussels court on Thursday ordered the 84-year-old to attend an appointment and provide a DNA sample in the presence of a justice official. He will be fined for each day he fails to respect that appointment.

Delphine Boel has been trying to establish paternity for years and her story has often made headlines. Albert has never publicly denied being her father but has refused to provide DNA despite an October court order to do so.

Albert abdicated to his son Philippe in 2013 due to health reasons.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.