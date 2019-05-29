Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Court refuses to block Alabama execution set for Thursday

May 29, 2019 8:39 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court is refusing to block Alabama’s bid to execute an inmate convicted of killing a country preacher with a sword.

The 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals on Wednesday refused a stay requested by 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price. He’s set to die by lethal injection Thursday night.

The court says an earlier Supreme Court decision prevents a delay for Price, who is challenging Alabama’s lethal injection methods.

Price’s attorney, Jonathan Ference-Burke, says they will ask the Supreme Court to review the case. They say there is no reason the state needs to cut off judicial review by rushing to execute him ahead of a trial set for next month about lethal injection in Alabama.

Price was convicted of capital murder in the killing of pastor Bill Lynn, who was slain with a sword and knife in rural Fayette County in 1991.

