Cummings criticizes Trump during commencement speech

May 18, 2019 7:02 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland has used a commencement speech to criticize President Donald Trump and to call on students to defend democracy in what he called its “hour of peril.”

The Baltimore Sun reports that during his speech at Morgan State University Saturday, Cummings said the fight for the soul of our democracy has been raised “by the actions of the president of the United States of America.”

Cummings said Congress must reassert its constitutional power and obligation of oversight.

Cummings is the Democratic chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. He is being sued by Trump and the Trump Organization to halt subpoenas for financial information from the president’s businesses on the grounds that Cummings exceeded Congress’ limitations.

Cummings did not invoke the president’s name.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

