Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cyprus president criticizes UK minister over Turkey drilling

May 14, 2019 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president has criticized remarks by Britain’s Foreign Office minister that cast doubt over the east Mediterranean island nation’s offshore economic rights.

President Nicos Anastasiades said his government would lodge a complaint to British Prime Minister Theresa May over Alan Duncan’s “unacceptable” remarks. Duncan told U.K. lawmakers Tuesday that Turkey’s bid to drill for gas off Cyprus shouldn’t proceed in areas “where sovereignty is under dispute.”

Anastasiades has described Turkey’s drilling bid inside waters where ethnically-split Cyprus has exclusive economic rights as a “new invasion” and has rallied support from fellow European Union leaders.

Turkey says its actions abide by international law and that it’s drilling inside its continental shelf.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.