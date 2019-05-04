Listen Live Sports

Cyprus: Turkey’s drilling bid violates international law

May 4, 2019 10:37 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign ministry says Turkey’s bid to drill for natural gas in waters where the island nation has exclusive economic rights is a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty under international law.

The ministry in a statement on Saturday says the bid shows Turkey’s “real intentions” of undermining efforts to restart talks aimed at reunifying the ethnically divided country.

The ministry says Cyprus, a European Union member, is taking “all necessary measures” to deal with the situation.

EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini is expressing the bloc’s “grave concern” over Turkey’s intention to drill inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

Mogherini says the EU urgently calls on Turkey to show restraint, respect Cyprus’ sovereign rights and refrain from any illegal action to which the bloc “will respond appropriately in full solidarity” with Cyprus.

