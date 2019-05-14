Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Danish candidate places election ad on adult site

May 14, 2019 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — While most of the candidates for Denmark’s general election are making good use of the internet, posting their promises on websites and social media, one has gone a step further.

Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot put silver medalist who has been a member of the Folketing for the center-right Liberal Alliance since 2011 placed an ad bearing the party logo and encouraging people to vote for him on one of the world’s top adult websites, Pornhub.

On his official Facebook profile, Olsen confirmed that he was responsible for the ad: “Yes, it’s me on Pornhub.

Olsen told Denmark’s B.T. newspaper Sunday that “election campaigns are serious … but there must also be some humor.”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The June 5 elections are being held on schedule at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.