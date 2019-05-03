Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC mayor presents bill to OK recreational marijuana sales

May 3, 2019 7:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C., has proposed a bill to locally legalize the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana, despite a federal budget provision barring the city from enacting marijuana legislation.

The Washington Post reports Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced the legislation Thursday. A 2014 law allows District residents to grow and possess marijuana, but doesn’t purchases of the drug.

The “Safe Cannabis Sales Act” would task the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration with regulating marijuana businesses and impose a 17% sales tax that would go toward the act’s enforcement and affordable housing.

Attorney General Karl A. Racine says local officials can legally discuss the legislation, a flip from his take in 2015. District lawmakers say they may not vote on the bill’s final passage until Congress removes the prohibiting provision.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.