Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC to get first-ever pet cemetery at Congressional Cemetery

May 16, 2019 8:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is set to get its first official pet cemetery.

News outlets report that people will be able to secure final resting places for their beloved pets at the historic Congressional Cemetery, where officials plan to open the Kingdom of Animals section next month.

Cemetery President Paul Williams says the section will span about third of an acre at the 35-acre cemetery, and will accept all pets, ranging from birds to alligators.

The cemetery calls this an extension of its popular members-only dog walking group, whose volunteers have revived the grounds over the past two decades. The group costs about $235 per year and $50 per dog to join. Burial prices will range from $500 to $1,500.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.