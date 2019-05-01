Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Defamation lawsuit filed against Wilder dropped

May 1, 2019 4:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A legal fight between former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University is over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that John Accordino dropped a lawsuit against Wilder on Tuesday. The former dean at VCU’s school of government and public affairs, which is named after Wilder, had accused the former governor of defamation.

Wilder initially filed a lawsuit last year, alleging that Accordino had mistreated Wilder’s personal assistant. Accordino responded with a countersuit. Wilder dropped his lawsuit several months later.

Accordino said in a statement Tuesday that Wilder’s lawsuit was “frivolous” but that he had no wish to prolong legal proceedings. He is scheduled to return to teaching at VCU later this year after being on paid leave.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.