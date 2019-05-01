Listen Live Sports

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro passes on Senate run in Texas

May 1, 2019 4:15 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro is foregoing a Senate run in Texas for a second time.

Castro made the announcement Wednesday in an interview with Hearst Newspapers. It makes him the latest well-known Democrat to pass on trying to help reclaim a Senate majority in 2020. Georgia’s Stacey Abrams said Tuesday she wouldn’t run for Senate.

Castro is the twin brother of Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro .

Democrats haven’t won a Senate race in Texas since the 1970s. Castro’s decision shapes the field for Republican incumbent John Cornyn. One prominent Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, nearly won a House race last year.

Joaquin Castro also passed on a Senate bid in 2018 against Republican Ted Cruz. That decision cleared the path for Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for president.

