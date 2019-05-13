Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

El Salvador ex-president Funes paid by Nicaragua government

May 13, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A fugitive former El Salvador president who received asylum from Nicaragua in 2016 says he has been working there as a paid adviser to the government of President Daniel Ortega.

Mauricio Funes engaged in a Twitter exchange Monday with Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who had reported that the ex-leader and his son, Diego Funes Cañas, are both receiving government payments.

The elder Funes wrote that he didn’t see the big deal. He said he has the expertise to advise on matters of Central American integration. He said it also shows he is earning an honest living.

El Salvador President-elect Nayib Bukele criticized the arrangement.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Salvadoran prosecutors allege that during Funes’ 2009-2014 administration, some $351 million in government funds were diverted to accounts tied to him and family members.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.