The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-detective pleads guilty to operating brothels

May 22, 2019 9:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A retired New York Police Department vice detective and his wife have admitted to running a prostitution and gambling ring that allegedly involved seven police officers and dozens of civilians.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Ludwig Paz pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted enterprise corruption and promoting prostitution. He’s scheduled to get four to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 27.

His wife, Arelis Peralta, pleaded guilty to attempted enterprise corruption and was immediately sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Prosecutors say the Queens couple operated brothels in Queens, Brooklyn and Nassau Counties and numerous gambling rooms set up inside beauty parlors and other businesses.

The arrested officers are accused of helping Paz operate the illicit businesses by providing confidential information, including the timing of raids and undercover operations.

