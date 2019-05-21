Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ex-police officer gets prison for paying teen girls for sex

May 21, 2019
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to paying two teenage girls for sex while he was employed as a police officer in Washington, D.C., has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office says U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake also on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale to five years of supervised release after his prison term.

Ekwonna pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. The former officer had faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison under his plea agreement with prosecutors.

Hur’s office says Ekwonna exchanged more than 250 text messages and social media messages with two girls, ages 14 and 15, and paid both for sex.

