Ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón dies at 82

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Rafael Hernández Colón, who oversaw one of the U.S. territory’s most prosperous periods, has died at age 82.

Family members said in a statement that Hernández died Thursday at his home in Puerto Rico. They did not provide further details regarding his health.

Hernández served as governor from 1973 to 1977 and again from 1985 to 1993. He was an attorney and considered one of the most influential politicians of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island’s current political status.

Before becoming governor, he served as Puerto Rico’s justice secretary and president of the island’s Senate.

A funeral Mass is planned for May 4 at the cathedral in the southern city of Ponce.

Puerto Rico officials have declared 30 days of mourning.

