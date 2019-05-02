Listen Live Sports

Ex-St. Louis County executive to plead guilty to corruption

May 2, 2019 2:28 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. attorney’s office says the former top elected official in St. Louis County is set to plead guilty to corruption charges.

A spokeswoman says Steve Stenger will plead guilty Friday to all charges in the indictment that was announced Monday — bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services. The Democrat resigned this week.

Stenger’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, would confirm only that a hearing is scheduled and declined further comment.

Stenger could face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The indictment accused Stenger of trading political favors for campaign contributions. Stenger was elected to his second term as county executive in November. He resigned within about an hour of the indictment.

