Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Exhibits for Minneapolis cop’s trial can be viewed next week

May 17, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Exhibits from the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed woman in 2017 will be made available for public viewing next week.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who called 911 to report a possible crime.

Trial exhibits will be available for public viewing next Friday in a conference room at the courthouse. A webpage that provides court updates on the case says exhibits will be on display for viewing and laptops will be available to play audiovisual exhibits.

The judge hasn’t ruled on whether exhibits can be copied. The state has argued that copies should not be permitted, but an attorney for a coalition of media organizations disagrees.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.