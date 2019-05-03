Listen Live Sports

Far-right leaders rally in Bulgaria ahead of EU elections

May 3, 2019 9:01 pm
 
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Far-right party leaders have accused the European Union of promoting migration policies that aim to destroy the values of EU member nations.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s National Rally, and Gerolf Annemans, president of the EU parliament’s Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom alliance, attended a populist Bulgarian party’s rally in Sofia on Friday.

Le Pen said the alliance expects elections this month to increase its presence in the European Parliament from 37 lawmakers to between 80 and 120.

She said: “Nobody can ignore the dynamics of more and more parties joining us.”

Le Pen also dismissed suggestions of a rift with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who as League party leader is recruiting members for the EU group.

She said: “There is no competition between us; there is only solidarity.”

