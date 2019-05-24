Listen Live Sports

Federal judge releases USC records in gynecologist lawsuit

May 24, 2019 3:02 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of Southern California records reveal medical experts hired to evaluate a campus gynecologist after years of complaints reported there was evidence he preyed on Asian students and had signs of “psychopathy.”

The Los Angeles Times reports the confidential report was among USC records concerning Dr. George Tyndall that were made public Thursday by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson at the newspaper’s request.

The records are part of a class-action lawsuit by former patients against Tyndall and USC, following a Times investigation into claims of sexual abuse or harassment of patients by the gynecologist.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed as a sex crimes investigation continues.

Tyndall was suspended in 2016, when the expert evaluation began, and he later left his post. He hasn’t been charged and denies wrongdoing.

