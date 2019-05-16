Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Feds: US Supreme Court should turn down ‘Bridgegate’ appeal

May 16, 2019 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. solicitor general’s office has recommended that the U.S. Supreme Court not hear the appeal of two convicted defendants in the “Bridgegate” case.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni want the court to hear the appeal of their 2016 convictions for causing traffic jams to punish a mayor for not endorsing their boss, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Baroni began serving his federal prison term this spring. Kelly is scheduled to report this month, but her attorneys are seeking to delay that until July.

Prosecutors and a co-conspirator alleged they caused traffic gridlock near the George Washington Bridge in 2013 by realigning access lanes to the bridge without telling local authorities.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Baroni was a Christie appointee to the bridge authority. Kelly was Christie’s deputy chief of staff.

Christie wasn’t charged.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.