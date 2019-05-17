Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fellow Dem: De Blasio can seek presidency, but why would he?

May 17, 2019 5:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — With friends like these, Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t need enemies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed exasperation on the “Pod Save America” podcast late Thursday over her fellow Democrat’s decision to run for president.

She told the audience that New Yorkers “need a mayor who is going to be on the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“Has the crisis in affordable housing been addressed? No. Has income inequality been addressed? Equal pay for equal work?” she asked, with the crowd responding “No!” after each question.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

“So what is the legacy? What are you running on?” she asked.

Yes, de Blasio can run for president, she said, “but the question is why? Por qué? What’s up?”

Then she smiled and added, “But he’s a friend,” before slumping in her chair in mock exhaustion.

James was a de Blasio ally when they served together on the New York City Council.

De Blasio’s 2020 presidential campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mayor was asked Friday on his weekly appearance on WNYC radio whether his absence from New York on the presidential campaign trail would hurt the city.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

“I’m absolutely convinced that my administration and I can continue to serve this city very, very effectively,” he said. “I am confident that I am going to be able to get the job done wherever I am.”

De Blasio was campaigning in Iowa on Friday and was scheduled to be in South Carolina on Saturday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.