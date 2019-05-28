Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fire destroys 115-year-old former luxury hotel in Dallas

May 28, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say an early-morning fire has destroyed a vacant 115-year-old former luxury hotel just south of downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s blaze at what used to be the Ambassador Hotel. Evans says the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the six-story building, which was undergoing renovation for redevelopment.

Evans says the cause of the fire has not been determined. The structure was engulfed in flames before being extinguished around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for hot spots.

A city website describes the former Ambassador Hotel as a Dallas landmark and Texas Historic Landmark. Authorities say the structure had been vacant for years.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.