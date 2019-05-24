Listen Live Sports

First-in-nation drug price board to be enacted in Maryland

May 24, 2019 3:14 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A first-in-the-nation measure in Maryland to create a prescription drug affordability board will become law without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature.

The bill was included Friday on a list of legislation that the Republican governor isn’t vetoing but won’t sign, either.

The law creates an independent board with the authority to evaluate expensive drugs and recommend methods for addressing high costs.

The measure was scaled back significantly from an initial proposal. For one thing, it will only apply to state and local governments, not all Maryland residents. Also, the board could only set upper-payment limits with approval from a legislative panel in 2022.

In December of 2023, the board will recommend to the legislature whether lawmakers should pass legislation to expand the ability to set upper-payment limits.

