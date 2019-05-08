Flooding from torrential rains causes emergency in Paraguay

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay declared a state of emergency Wednesday in a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continued to swell rivers and cause floods.

About 40,000 Paraguayans have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent weeks due to rising waters.

Officials say that more than 11,000 of the evacuees live in the capital of Asuncion. Although, they were moved to higher ground at military bases, public squares and roadsides, some have complained of an inefficient government response.

The emergency declaration covers hard-hit Neembucu province, about 190 miles (300 kilometers) south of Asuncion. Most of its territory contains wetlands, and Gov. Luis Benitez said in a tweet that “the situation is difficult and critical for six of our towns.”

