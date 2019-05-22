Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida governor orders election systems’ security review

May 22, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor is ordering election officials to review the cybersecurity of the state’s election systems.

The request comes more than a week after he was briefed that Russia hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to come up with a plan to identify and address vulnerabilities in the state’s election system and the systems of Florida’s 67 counties.

DeSantis said last week that the hackers didn’t manipulate any data and the election results weren’t compromised.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The governor said he signed an agreement with the FBI not to disclose the names of the counties, but elections officials in those counties are aware of the intrusions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.